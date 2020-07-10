Uptown Video: Uptown’s Forgotten Slave Cemetery

Posted on July 10, 2020

Prior to 1827, the Dyckmans, and other Uptown families, made use of enslaved labor.

Today the Dyckman Farmhouse has been preserved as museum on Broadway and West 204th Street in the Inwood section of northern Manhattan. The cemetery where these Colonial settlers buried their Slaves sits unmarked and forgotten on nearby 10th Avenue.

This short documentary tells the story of Uptown’s forgotten slave cemetery.

