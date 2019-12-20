Spread Love: Freestyle Love Supreme

Listen up people, you have until January 12 to get tickets to the absolute dopest show on Broadway. After more than 15 years in existence, Freestyle Love Supreme is now on Broadway and the Great White Way will never be the same again. This is unlike any other show you will see because every night is a different show as the performers take suggestions from the audience to craft improvisational lyrical masterpieces that are unique to the performance. With special — and spontaneous — guest appearances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart, and more, every night brings the unexpected. So there you have it folks get your tickets ASAP.

Get Your TIX: https://freestylelovesupreme.com/

Get Your TIX: https://freestylelovesupreme.com/

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.