The Uptown Tweet of the Week: #JusticeForDomo

On June 9th #DominiqueAlexander was found hanged from a tree in Ft. Tryon Park–one of several such horrifying cases around the nation in recent weeks.
This case should not be ruled a suicide without a full investigation.
His family deserves answers. #JusticeForDomo pic.twitter.com/rmDhuw3fpT
— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 26, 2020
