#TBT: Lin-Manuel Miranda in Washington Heights (2008)

(Photo: Paul Lomax)

A month after his musical, ‘In The Heights’, opened on Broadway in 2008, Lin-Manuel Miranda took MTV News on a walk around the neighborhood.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.