06/14/20: Uptown In Defense of Black Lives

𝙋𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙬𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙡𝙮 Mi gente of Uptown/Bronx stand up! New date for our protest is Sunday June 14th at 12pm. Meet up at Mitchel Sq. On 167th and Broadway. What we need from you? Mobilize your people! Get your friends, family, neighbors, orgs you are connected to, to join us as we continue this fight! Unidos nunca seremos vencidos! ———— ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 𝙋𝙤𝙧 𝙛𝙖𝙫𝙤𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙧 𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚. ¡Mi gente del Alto Manhattan/Bronx hagamos el frente! La nueva fecha para nuestra protesta es el domingo 14 de junio a las 12 p.m. Reúnete en Mitchel Sq. En 167th y Broadway. ¿Qué necesitamos de ti? ¡Moviliza a tu gente! ¡Haz que tus amigos, familiares, vecinos u organizaciones con las que estés conectado se unan a nosotros mientras continuamos esta lucha! Unidos nunca seremos vencidos! #lasvidasnegrasimportan #uptowndefenseofblacklives #organizeuptown