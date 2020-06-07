06/06/20: Black Lives Matter Protest Uptown

Photography: E. Abreu Visuals

Words: Led Black

The protest was postponed but it still happened. All of the different organizations that were involved in organizing the protest, the Uptown Collective included, decided collectively, for various reasons, to postpone the march. But the people came out anyway so the manifestation happened organically. Hundreds gathered at Mitchel Square and marched from there to Dyckman and Post Ave. As we were leaving Mitchel Square, the skies opened up and let loose a torrential downpour that felt almost biblical in its intensity. But that did not stop us. We were on a mission. Along the way the march gathered steam and more marchers. I could not be prouder of my community for coming out and showing the world how Uptown does it. Irrespective of how this entire community was maligned earlier this week we will persevere and not allow ourselves to be divided. Black Lives Matter. Period. Remember y’all, Spread Love It’s The Uptown Way.

