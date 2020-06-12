Uptown Uprising | Manhattan Times

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

Local residents gathered this past Sun., Jun. 7th at Marble Hill Houses and strode through the streets down into Riverbank State Park for a socially distanced rally. Organized by Senator Robert Jackson, the gathering was comprised of thousands who turned out along Broadway to demand policing reforms and to demonstrate unity uptown. Click below for more outstanding images of the protest.

