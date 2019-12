Uptown Video: Cardi B Brings Vogue Uptown For 73 Questions

Queen Cardi B brought Vogue Magazine to her grandmother’s apartment in Washington Heights for an expansive, insightful and funny Q&A that touches on the music biz, motherhood, and her highly anticipated new album, which drops next year. Check it out.

