UC Love – La Madrina: The [Savage] Life of Lorrine Padilla @ DOC NYC 2020

Listen up people, you have until November 19, 2020 to catch La Madrina: The [Savage] Life of Lorrine Padilla at the DOC NYC film festival. A film by Uptown’s own Raquel Cepeda and Henry Chalfant, La Madrina is a feature length documentary about a beloved South Bronx matriarch and former “First Lady” of the Savage Skulls gang struggling to remain visible in a rapidly gentrifying community she helped rebuild in the 1980s. With one foot firmly grounded in the outlaw life and the other as an activist and spiritual advisor, Lorine straddles the complexities of multiple worlds. Employing rich never-before-seen archives of the borough that gifted the world both classic salsa and hip-hop culture, with an original score by Bobby Sanabria, the film is a searing journey through five decades of Bronx history and resilience in LA MADRINA’s own words.

Get Tix: http://2020.docnyc.net/LaMadrina

