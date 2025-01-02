Davante Adams Spreads Some Holiday Love Uptown…

Posted on January 2, 2025

New York Jets star Davante Adams joined a New Year’s Eve celebration party at NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital  to the delight of more than a dozen patients and their families – bringing joy and providing memories they will not soon forget. 

The pediatric patients at NewYork-Presbyterian received autographs, played board games, and some shared their own gridiron insights with the 7x Pro Bowler and 2x All-Pro Wide Receiver. One can even say they played catch with one of the games’ all-time greats!

Much love to the one and only Davante for coming Uptown and brightening the day for patients and their families! 🏈 

S/O to the @triplebeam.agency for putting together this awesome event!

