Davante Adams Spreads Some Holiday Love Uptown…

New York Jets star Davante Adams joined a New Year’s Eve celebration party at NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital to the delight of more than a dozen patients and their families – bringing joy and providing memories they will not soon forget.

The pediatric patients at NewYork-Presbyterian received autographs, played board games, and some shared their own gridiron insights with the 7x Pro Bowler and 2x All-Pro Wide Receiver. One can even say they played catch with one of the games’ all-time greats!

Much love to the one and only Davante for coming Uptown and brightening the day for patients and their families! 🏈

S/O to the @triplebeam.agency for putting together this awesome event!

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at [email protected].