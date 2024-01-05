OPEN CALL FOR ARTISTS: CITY CANVAS 2024–2025

Calling all artists! The NYC Department of Culture has launched a new, permanent #CityCanvas program which expands opportunities for artists and building owners to install public artwork on temporary construction sheds, fences, and scaffolding. That’s right: the days of unsightly and ubiquitous forest green sidewalk sheds are numbered!

The City Canvas launch includes an open call for artists to submit expressions of interest to develop pre-approved artworks that building owners will be able to select from as part of a streamlined pathway for installing artwork on eligible structures.

Up to ten selected artists will receive an honorarium of $1,000 and have their work included in a portfolio that building owners can select from to display on their temporary protective structures; artists will have the opportunity to negotiate with building owners to receive additional licensing fees if their artwork is selected for use.

Submit your expression of interest by Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

👉 Visit www.nyc.gov/CityCanvas and click “Request for Expression of Interest.”

