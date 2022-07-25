Free Mental Health Helpline Service Extended | Bronx Free Press

The capacity of the city’s free mental health helpline, NYC Well, will be greatly expanded, thanks to a $10.8 million investment from the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH).

Launched in 2016, NYC Well provides New Yorkers with immediate connection to counseling, crisis intervention, peer support, and referrals to treatment via phone calls, text or online chat.

The OMH funding, announced by Mayor Eric Adams and city health officials on July 18, will provide more staff for the helpline.

This enhanced capacity will allow NYC Well counselors and peer support specialists to answer up to 500,000 calls, texts, and chats between July 2022 and June 2023 — a nearly 20 percent increase in capacity from the previous year.

Read more: Free Mental Health Helpline Service Extended | Bronx Free Press

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.