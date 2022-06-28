Uptown Opportunities: 2022 Arise! Program

Listen up parents, if you reside in Manhattan Community District 9 and you have a child in the 8th, 9th, 10th or 11th grade then you could be eligible for this incredible opportunity for the enrichment of your young one.

West Harlem Development Corporation (WHDC) is announcing that amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we will once again be continuing with our Summer ARISE! Program. Boys and Girls Club of Harlem (BGCH) will offer in-person academic enrichment and career training.



Eligibility:

* Must reside in and engage with Manhattan Community District 9 (West Harlem);

* At least 14 years of age by July 11, 2022;

* In the 8th, 9th, 10th or 11th grade at time of application; and

* A commitment to completing the entire program without interruption.



Program Dates: Monday, July 11 through Friday, August 12 2022

Location: A.Philip Randolph High School (Monday – Thursday) & at Boys and Girls Club of Harlem (B&GCH) on Friday

Stipend: Participants will be eligible for a $1300 stipend based on attendance, participation, and progress.

For more: Uptown Opportunities: 2022 Arise! Program

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.