Uptown Tonight: 20th Uptown Arts Stroll Closing Reception @ The United Palace

The day has arrived folks. Let us all gather TODAY, Thursday, June 30 at 6 pm at the venerable United Palace to celebrate the closing of the 20th Uptown Arts Stroll in West Harlem, Washington Heights & Inwood! And what an Uptown Arts Stroll it has been. The event is 100% FREE and open to all. No RSVP needed!

Artist talk by Andrea Arroyo on her three-venue exhibition “Art as Solidarity”.

Flamenco performance by Maria de los Angeles.

Reception for “Creating Home: Immigrant Perspectives”, the inaugural exhibition in NoMAA’s new gallery on the first floor of United Palace annex.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.