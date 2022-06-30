Uptown Tonight: 20th Uptown Arts Stroll Closing Reception @ The United Palace

Posted on June 30, 2022
2012 Uptown Arts Stroll

The day has arrived folks. Let us all gather TODAY, Thursday, June 30 at 6 pm at the venerable United Palace to celebrate the closing of the 20th Uptown Arts Stroll in West Harlem, Washington Heights & Inwood! And what an Uptown Arts Stroll it has been. The event is 100% FREE and open to all. No RSVP needed!

Artist talk by Andrea Arroyo on her three-venue exhibition “Art as Solidarity”.

Flamenco performance by Maria de los Angeles.

Reception for “Creating Home: Immigrant Perspectives”, the inaugural exhibition in NoMAA’s new gallery on the first floor of United Palace annex.

