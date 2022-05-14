Love To Love You Baby: La Historia de Dolores Verano￼

Listen up familia, click HERE and do yourself a favor and purchase your tickets to see “Love To Love You Baby: La Historia de Dolores Verano.” Directed by Luis Caballero and starring the incandescent Lorraine Vélez, with simply stellar performances from Francis Mateo and Fernando Contreras, Love To Love You Baby will leave with you when you exit the theater. It will sit in your mind and you will tell others.

Set in the Bronx in the 1970s, Love To Love You Baby tells the all too common story of Dolores Verano, a young Puerto Rican woman that copes with the severe trauma inflicted on her by losing herself in the music of Donna Summer. You have until May 29 to catch this searing production. Don’t sleep.

Get tickets: Love To Love You Baby: La Historia de Dolores Verano

