05/18/22: Keith Ellison Comes To Harlem

Please join Uptown in welcoming Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday, May 18 at the venerable Riverside Church (490 Riverside Drive). Mr. Ellison led the prosecution team for the George Floyd case, which was one of the most consequential cases of our time. Harlem will be in attendance to hear one of the most progressive and important voices in this country right now. FREE Tickets will not last. First come/first seated.

RSVP: https://bit.ly/WHDC-KeithEllison

There is also a fundraising reception taking place prior to the main event. Please click below if you would like to be a part in the fundraising reception.

Donate: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/05.18.22

