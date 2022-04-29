And The Winner Is…

We have a winner familia… After a whole heap of simply stellar submissions, the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) has chosen the winner of the 2022 Uptown Arts Stroll poster contest. Artist Christian Viteri came away with the title with this cool collage that captures the energy, vibrancy and picturesque beauty of Uptown. This year’s Uptown Arts Stroll is going to be something truly special as we are celebrating the 20th Uptown Arts Stroll. Can you believe it? We cannot wait. Uptown is ready and waiting.

Long Live NoMAA & The Arts Uptown…

Check out: https://www.nomaanyc.org/artstroll/

