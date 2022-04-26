Uptown Opportunities: 2022 Technical Stage Production Internship Applications Open Now

Applications for the Apollo Theater’s Technical Stage Production Internship are available to rising seniors attending NYC high schools. The Apollo Theater Academy Technical Stage Production Internship provides high school students with opportunities for professional and personal development as they explore careers in Technical Stage Production. Interns learn how to apply technical elements of theater such as lighting design, videography, audio engineering, carpentry, and production design to live and recorded stage productions. Over six (6) weeks, interns are trained by and assigned to work with members of The Apollo’s production crew to learn what goes into creating events at the Apollo Theater.

Applications are due May 9, 2022.

