Uptown Art Alert: Jamel Shabazz: Eyes on the Street @ The Bronx Museum of the Arts

Jamel Shabazz is one of the greatest street photographers of all time. You know his work even if you might not know his name. His stirring images of everyday people on the streets of New York lovingly capture the vibrancy and resiliency of his subjects. With that said, make your way to The Bronx Museum of the Arts (1040 Grand Concurse) ASAP to catch this expansive and joyous exhibit.

The exhibition, on view through September 4, features over 150 photographs by the legendary photographer. This is the largest retrospective of the artist’s work to date. Don’t miss it!

