The Tweet of the Week: #Facts

I don’t like wearing masks. No one does. I love seeing people laugh and smile. But I will never understand how a measure to protect your health and others became a major flashpoint. The price of freedom is high. And it isn’t wearing some cloth over your face. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) April 19, 2022

