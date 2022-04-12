04/15/22: 1st Annual Jackie Robinson Day

Come out to the Jackie Robinson Park Bandshell (148th & Bradhurst Ave) on April 15 from 2 to 9:30 pm to play, garden, view art, meet community organizations, enjoy baseball clinics, a jazz concert and watch “42” as we join Major League Baseball’s annual celebration of Jackie Robinson’s legacy in baseball and America – and in Harlem!

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Rain location: Jackie Robinson Recreation Center inside the park.

Schedule:

2:00 p.m. – Games / artmaking / art show / community tabling & giveaways / volunteer gardening

4:00 p.m. – Jazz with TW SampleTrio co-presented by Harlem Late Nite Jazz & official remarks

5:00 p.m. – Baseball clinics by Harlem Little League (on the ballfields)

7:00 p.m. – DJ pre-movie kickoff

7:30 p.m. – Film screening of “42”

Bandshell entrance is at 148th and Bradhurst Avenue.

