Come out to the Jackie Robinson Park Bandshell (148th & Bradhurst Ave) on April 15 from 2 to 9:30 pm to play, garden, view art, meet community organizations, enjoy baseball clinics, a jazz concert and watch “42” as we join Major League Baseball’s annual celebration of Jackie Robinson’s legacy in baseball and America – and in Harlem!
This event is FREE and open to the public.
Rain location: Jackie Robinson Recreation Center inside the park.
Schedule:
2:00 p.m. – Games / artmaking / art show / community tabling & giveaways / volunteer gardening
4:00 p.m. – Jazz with TW SampleTrio co-presented by Harlem Late Nite Jazz & official remarks
5:00 p.m. – Baseball clinics by Harlem Little League (on the ballfields)
7:00 p.m. – DJ pre-movie kickoff
7:30 p.m. – Film screening of “42”
Bandshell entrance is at 148th and Bradhurst Avenue.
For more: 04/15/22: 1st Annual Jackie Robinson Day
We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.