The Tweet of the Week: #GeorgeFloyd

Before his name became a hashtag, #GeorgeFloyd was a human being who mattered.



A brother, a father, a friend. A person.



I’m praying for his family today. pic.twitter.com/jxLFAnx82a — Be A King (@BerniceKing) May 25, 2021

Our Tweet of the Week goes to Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., for putting into proper context the life and death of George Floyd. Today marks the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. If it had not been for 17-year-old Darnella Frazier, who captured the brutal execution on video, the world would have never known the outright injustice committed on that day. Instead the viral video became a catalyst for change that led to outrage, protest and ultimately the conviction of one of the officers. There is still much work to be done. The struggle continues…

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.