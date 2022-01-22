Meet the Monarchs: Let’s Get These Uptown Girls To The Cheerleading Nationals



Aight y’all this week, all of us together, got 2 train stations Uptown cleaned up. So now let’s use that People Power to get these young Uptown go-getters to the Cheerleading Nationals in February. Click link below to make it happen.

Donate Here: Meet the Monarchs: Let’s Get These Uptown Girls To The Cheerleading Nationals

