Call For Submissions: Women in the Heights: Up Close and Personal



The Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) is seeking submissions for “Women in the Heights: Up Close and Personal”. The 12th annual Women in the Heights exhibition, curated by Andrea Arroyo, will be held in-person, to inaugurate NoMAA’s new space in the historic United Palace.



In celebration of Women’s History Month (March), we invite artists to submit works that reflect on personal and collective experiences during these challenging times, while inspiring connectedness and hope.February 8, 2022 – Submission Deadline

Eligibility: Open to self-identified women artists working or residing in El Barrio, Inwood, Washington Heights or Harlem. Above 110th Street on the West Side (west of 5th Ave) and above 96th Street on the East Side (east of 5th Ave).



Artwork eligibility: Each artist can submit up to 3 works. Wall-hung works in all fine art media, dimensions limited to a minimum of 10” and maximum of 24” wide, and up to 4” deep (including frame).

Written/spoken word works (maximum 250 words) must be presented printed and framed as per framing guidelines.

For more info: Call For Submissions: Women in the Heights: Up Close and Personal

