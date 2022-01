Uptown On TV: Mr. Untouchable On Prime

Nicky Barnes was the face of heroin trafficking in NYC in the 1970s. That was until that very same face made the cover of The NY Times Magazine. That was the beginning of the end. Mr. Untouchable tells the story of the rise and fall of one of the most notorious hustlers to ever come out of Harlem.

