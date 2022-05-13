#20thUAS: 20th Annual Uptown Arts Stroll

Are You Ready? Listen up folks, the 2022 Uptown Arts Stroll is only weeks away. This is not just any Uptown Arts Stroll, it is the 20th Uptown Arts Stroll. The BIG 2 0. Can you believe it has been 2 decades of celebrating the arts Uptown?

Each year the Uptown Arts Stroll features open studios, art exhibitions, concerts, literary events and performances during the month of June, throughout Northern Manhattan from West 135th Street to West 220th Street.

At this 20th Uptown Arts Stroll, NoMAA asks the community to share pictures of strolls past. Post on social media and use #20thUAS for a chance to win.

10 winners will each receive a $25 gift card to such awesome eateries as Aqua Marina, Beans & Vines, Carrot Top, The Edge Harlem and Tsion Café.

See a “stroll” through history at https://www.nomaanyc.org/2022/05/photos-20thuas/

Check out: https://www.nomaanyc.org/artstroll/

