UC Love: 2021 Creole Food Festival

Oh snap, the Creole Food Festival is back people. That’s right. The first and only Creole Food Festival is back for its 3rd year — after a brief hiatus due to the pandemic. The four-city festival will kick off in Harlem on Saturday, August 7 at Skinny’s Cantina on the Hudson (701 West 133rd Street) and will continue on Sunday August, 8 before heading out to New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Miami.

The 6,500 square feet bi-level indoor and outdoor venue will showcase top Creole chefs of color from multiple

continents over a two-day immersive culinary experience with authentic dishes from the Caribbean, South

America, Africa, Latin America, and the Southern United States.

It gets better folks, we are giving away a pair of tasting tickets to attend this awesome food fest. All you have to do follow them @creolefoodfest and the Uptown Collective (@uptowncollectiv) and share a post on IG using the hashtag #CreoleFoodFest to win. Stay tuned for more on this super dope food festival happening right here Uptown.

For more info: www.creolefoodfestival.com

To Win Tix

Follow @creolefoodfest

Follow @uptowncollectiv

Share a post on IG using the hashtag #CreoleFoodFest

