UC Love: 2021 Creole Food Festival

Posted on July 23, 2021

Oh snap, the Creole Food Festival is back people. That’s right. The first and only Creole Food Festival is back for its 3rd year — after a brief hiatus due to the pandemic. The four-city festival will kick off in Harlem on Saturday, August 7 at Skinny’s Cantina on the Hudson (701 West 133rd Street) and will continue on Sunday August, 8 before heading out to New Orleans, Washington D.C. and Miami.

The 6,500 square feet bi-level indoor and outdoor venue will showcase top Creole chefs of color from multiple
continents over a two-day immersive culinary experience with authentic dishes from the Caribbean, South
America, Africa, Latin America, and the Southern United States.

It gets better folks, we are giving away a pair of tasting tickets to attend this awesome food fest. All you have to do follow them @creolefoodfest and the Uptown Collective (@uptowncollectiv) and share a post on IG using the hashtag #CreoleFoodFest to win. Stay tuned for more on this super dope food festival happening right here Uptown.

For more info: www.creolefoodfestival.com

To Win Tix

