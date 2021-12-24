Apply online for half-fare MetroCards | Manhattan Times

On track.

Securing a Reduced-Fare MetroCard just got a whole lot easier, after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) launched an online application process this week that allows transit riders to apply for a card through the MTA’s website.

The cards provide half-price subway and bus fares for riders 65 or older or who have qualifying disabilities.

In early December, the MTA unveiled a soft launch for the online applications, with more than 800 people registering.

To apply online for a Reduced-Fare MetroCard, please visit: https://reducedfare.mta.info/registration/

