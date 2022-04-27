New protections for food delivery workers | Bronx Free Press

By Gregg McQueen

New York City has enacted a series of new protections for workers who deliver restaurant orders for third-party food delivery apps.

Effective April 22, delivery workers will receive pay on a weekly basis, can choose how far they’ll travel and what routes they’ll take, receive more information about deliveries before accepting them, and be provided with a free insulated delivery bag.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga announced the new laws, the latest milestone in a legislative effort to improve labor conditions for delivery workers.

“As a blue-collar mayor, I am committed to ensuring every worker in this city has fair, equitable, and safe working conditions,” said Adams in a statement. “Delivery workers brave difficult conditions year-round, often for meager pay, simply to do their jobs. These hard-won protections are critically important to advancing worker justice and giving the more than 65,000 delivery workers across this city the dignity they deserve.”

Many food delivery workers — also known in some neighborhoods as “deliveristas” — lost their jobs when restaurants that employed them were forced to shutter at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To continue earning pay, they turned to app-based delivery services such as GrubHub, UberEats, Seamless, and DoorDash. The city estimates that there are currently more than 65,000 app-based food delivery workers in the five boroughs.

