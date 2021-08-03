UC Must-Reads: The Big Money Behind the Big Lie

Why is Trump still a free man after all he has done to bring this country to the brink? Well, because you have a whole party, the most watched news network and a rabid base of racists and sycophants that have his back. The Cult of MAGA is a real thing. What you also have is a vast right-wing money machine that uses their considerable reach and pull to perpetuate the Big Lie. With that said, please click below for an absolutely engrossing read by the indefatigable Jane Mayer of The New Yorker. The article will have you shaking your head and wondering if we will ever really be rid of Trump and the brand of national delusion that he embodies.

