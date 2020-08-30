Only Days to Go | Bronx Free Press

Time is running out for the count.

With just over a month to go before the last day – September 30th – for households to self-respond online, by phone or by mail, the U.S. Census Bureau has begun following up with households nationwide that have not yet responded to the Census.

The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years.

The goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone who lives in the United States on April 1, 2020 (Census Day). Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and inform how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years.

Based on the current self-response rate of 63.3%, the Census Bureau estimates it will need to visit about 56 million addresses to collect responses in person. Up to 500,000 census takers across the country will go door to door to assist people in responding to the 2020 Census.

Read more: Only Days to Go | Bronx Free Press

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.