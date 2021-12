The Uptown Tweet of the Week: The Winter of Our Discontent

BREAKING: NY State just reported reported 21,027 new cases today. All-time record.



10,286 in New York City alone. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) December 17, 2021

