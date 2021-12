Uptown On TV: Harlem On Prime

From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Harlem follows a group of ambitious and driven women as they navigate life, love and friendship in Harlem, NYC. The series boasts a stellar cast that includes Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Shoniqua Shandai, Grace Byers and Whoopi Goldberg. Catch Harlem on Amazon Prime NOW.

