UC Love: MLK/FBI

The FBI, led by J. Edgar Hoover, pursued an all out assault on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for most of the last years of his life. Everything from wiretaps, to bugging his room, to sending him a fake letter that exposed his marital infidelities and imploring him to kill himself as well as a host of strategically placed informants. MLK/FBI is a stunning expose of the FBI surveillance and harassment of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. from Award-Winning Filmmaker Sam Pollard. Catch it right now on VOD.

