Don’t be these people…

We are at a critical impasse in this fight against COVID-19. The only way to move forward as a society is to get as many people vaccinated as possible. With that said, the constant drumbeat of anti-vax nonsense is hurting that cause. The always funny and astute Jordan Klepper attended an anti-vax manifestation in NYC armed with these little things called facts, data and science. It is both hilarious and deeply disturbing.

