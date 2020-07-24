Uptown Video: The Harlem Hellfighters’ Great War

Please do yourself a favor and press play above for a superb documentary on the 369th Infantry Regiment, which was famously known as the Harlem Hellfighters. The Harlem Hellfighters served valiantly in both World Wars but since they were Black soldiers, their valor and example was little known outside of the Black community. Check out the documentary ASAP as it has just been uploaded and may not remain free or available for long.

