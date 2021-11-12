The Moth: Live from the United Palace

Earlier this year, our very own Led Black was featured in a Moth Mainstage recorded live at the United Palace to close the Uptown Arts Stroll. Led performed alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegria Hudes, Esdras Santana & Edgar Ruiz Jr. That episode is Live from the United Palace is now playing on public radio stations across the country and will be published on most podcasting platforms on 11/16/2021. You can check it out below.

