11/07/21: R.Evolución Latina’s Dance-A-Thon 2021

Come out to the first Uptown outdoor Dance-A-Thon, after 18 months we will come together to dance, celebrate and reconnect as a community. R.Evolución Latina is bringing the heat to Harlem to dance and raise funds to support their programming.

