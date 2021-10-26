11/06/21: Attica Comes To Showtime

From Emmy Award-Winning documentarian Stanley Nelson, Attica details the five-day prison rebellion that transpired in the fall of 1971 in upstate New York and still stands as the largest and deadliest the country has ever witnessed. More than a simple recounting of the five days of rebellion, ATTICA will also offer a broader understanding of the Attica tragedy in the crosscurrents of politics, race, power and punishment during the early 1970s.

Watch the premiere on November 6 on SHOWTIME.

