11/06/21: Attica Comes To Showtime

Posted on October 26, 2021

From Emmy Award-Winning documentarian Stanley Nelson, Attica details the five-day prison rebellion that transpired in the fall of 1971 in upstate New York and still stands as the largest and deadliest the country has ever witnessed. More than a simple recounting of the five days of rebellion, ATTICA will also offer a broader understanding of the Attica tragedy in the crosscurrents of politics, race, power and punishment during the early 1970s. 

Watch the premiere on November 6 on SHOWTIME.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.

You Might Also Like

Rubble Kings - Poster

Kickstarter Spotlight: Rubble Kings

March 12, 2013
Que-León

Spread Love: Que León

January 25, 2019

We’ll always have “Casablanca,” and the Palace

November 26, 2013