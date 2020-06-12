Uptown Love: Inwood Film Festival Filmmaker Fund

The Inwood Film Festival Filmmaker Fund was created to financially support and encourage the creation of cinema in the Inwood NYC community, and to financially support the filmmaking of local Inwood NYC community filmmakers.

Film projects shot by a filmmaker who resides in the Inwood NYC community are eligible to apply for a grant up to five-thousand dollars ($5,000). Grants must be used for film project expenses incurred between September 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021.

So now you know familia, you have until July 31, 2020 to apply.

