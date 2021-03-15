UC TV – Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

Crack changed Washington Heights like many other communities of color across this country. There was Washington Heights B.C. (Before Crack) and what Washington Heights became after it. Uptown went from being a tough, working class neighborhood to being an outright war zone almost overnight. The thing is that even back then it felt artificial like it was some sort of experiment being conducted on the denizens of the inner city. Well, guess what? It was. Hit up Netflix to check out the absolute must-see Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy that explores the complex history of crack and how it was weaponized and unleashed on poor neighborhoods across the United States.

“Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy examines not only the personal devastation caused by the drug, but also the shadowy origins of the crisis and the resultant, ongoing marginalization of Black and Brown people trapped by the U.S. prison and healthcare systems.”

