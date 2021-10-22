Adidas X Uptown Collective: Domino Nights

To put a proper bow on Hispanic Heritage Month, we teamed up with Adidas NYC for #DominoNights, a celebration for the culture at The Hudson this past Friday. DJ Mickey Perez set the tone with a dope deep-cut salsa, merengue, son and cumbia set and the prolific Dister did his thing with an incredible mural that captured the essence of Uptown. Much love to everyone that came out and showed love! Shout out to @davefotogram, @dotshotit & @chriskellynyc for the awesome photos of the festivities.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.