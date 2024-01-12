Become a Teen DocAuthor!

Do you want to learn about filmmaking? One of Maysles’ FREE programs might jumpstart your passion or career!

@mayslesdocumentarycenter is currently recruiting students aged 13-18 for our Ralph and Fanny Ellison Teen DocAuthors Fellowship, which takes a holistic approach to film and media making. The program takes place Tuesdays from 4-7pm, and will run from February 13th – June 4th.

@mayslesdocumentarycenter also still has a few slots left in their award-winning Teen DocMakers Lab, a year-round after school and summer intensive film program for high school students, who work in small teams to make short documentary films. This program meets Fridays, from 4-7pm from now through June. There are also several openings still available in their Teen DocMakers Lab:

All programs are FREE, take place at the Maysles Documentary Center (343 Lenox Avenue, between 127th and 128th). Enrollment is limited, so apply ASAP to guarantee a spot. For further questions email education@maysles.org.

Teen DocAuthors Fellowship: https://www.maysles.org/teen-doc-authors-fellowship

