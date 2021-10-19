Coogan’s Way Coming TO WLIW Next Month

Coogan’s may be gone but it is not forgotten. If you missed Coogan’s Way TV Premiere on PBS earlier this month, it is coming to WLIW in November. It is also making the rounds of the film festival circuit and will be at The Newport Beach Film Festival on 10/24/2021.

Coogan’s Way interviews the owners Dave Hunt, Tess O’Connor McDade, and Peter Walsh as well as such folks as Lin-Manuel Miranda and his dad Luis Miranda Jr., former Congressman Charlie Rangel, our current Congressman Adriano Espaillat. Not to mention that our very own Led Black, made his big screen debut as he is interviewed for this important documentary.

