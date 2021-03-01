UC Love – Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Listen up folks, if you are a Hip-Hop fan then you NEED to see Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell on Netflix immediately. We are die-hard Biggie heads and we learned a ton of new information about arguably the greatest emcee of all time. Replete with never seen, behind-the-scenes footage, the film does a bang job of documenting the rise of the Brooklyn Bad Boy. This film will make you laugh, cry and sing along, at the top of your lungs, to all of the classic songs. And if you don’t know… You about to find out.

