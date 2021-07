Hot As…

Since we are once again enduring another heat wave, please enjoy this trifecta of Hot As…. courtesy of Uptown superhero, Lin-Manuel and beat boxer extraordinaire Shockwave. The Hot As… videos appear every few years; the very first Hot As… dropped back in 2006. Enjoy!

