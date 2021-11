10/30/21: Halloween Bash @ Tubby Hook Tavern

Looking for a Halloween Bash? Well, look no further than our friends at Tubby Hook Tavern (4946 Broadway) for a spooktacular evening. DJ V-One will be spinning starting at 9 pm and there will even be a best costume contest. So now you have your Halloween weekend plans set. You’re welcome.

