The Uptown Night Market In Pictures

Posted on October 15, 2021

Photography by Marcus Johnson

The October Edition of The Uptown Night Market was even more lit that the September Edition of The Uptown Night Market so it only makes sense that the November Edition of The Uptown Night Market, which is the last one for the year, will be insanely lit. With that said, make sure you are in the building on November 11, 2021 for the final installment of The Uptown Night Market of the year. You have been warned. Don’t play yourself.

