All Rise for La Reina | Manhattan Times

It was a merengue milestone – con Milly.

To celebrate a major anniversary in the traditional rhythm and dance that originated in the Dominican Republic, Catholic Charities Alianza Dominicana hosted royalty uptown.

The organization hosted a free concert with Milly Quezada, an artist whose career has spanned four decades and who is long considered “La Reina del Merengue.”

Alianza collaborated with SOMOS, a nonprofit, physician-led network serving over 700,000 patients across the city, to bring the hour-long celebration of music to the Centro Cultural Alianza Dominicana (The Cultural Center) at the Triangle Building.

Read more: All Rise for La Reina | Manhattan Times

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.