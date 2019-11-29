All Rise for La Reina | Manhattan Times

It was a merengue milestone – con Milly.
To celebrate a major anniversary in the traditional rhythm and dance that originated in the Dominican Republic, Catholic Charities Alianza Dominicana hosted royalty uptown.
The organization hosted a free concert with Milly Quezada, an artist whose career has spanned four decades and who is long considered “La Reina del Merengue.”
Alianza collaborated with SOMOS, a nonprofit, physician-led network serving over 700,000 patients across the city, to bring the hour-long celebration of music to the Centro Cultural Alianza Dominicana (The Cultural Center) at the Triangle Building.
