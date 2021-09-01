09/19/21: A Toast To Fort Tryon Park

Seriously folks it doesn’t get better than this. A Toast to Fort Tryon Park is your annual chance to partake and imbibe in the truly majestic Fort Tryon Park while at the same time supporting this beloved park. Celebrate the end of summer with fine wine and live music along with your friends and neighbors at this annual wine tasting benefit for Fort Tryon Park.

Enjoy wine from Vines on Pine, beer by Dyckman Beer Co., hors d’oeuvres, and live jazz with Venzal Combo! All event proceeds go toward sustaining our aging neighborhood and national treasure! Private support is key to keeping this majestic open space maintained, vital, and beautiful. Funding will help underwrite horticulture staff and supplies, needed infrastructure repairs, targeted capital improvements, and helps provide free environmental, cultural, and fitness programs. The event is for ages 21+. Attendees please bring proof of vaccination.

